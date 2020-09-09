Sports News

Baba Rahman scores spectacular overhead at Chelsea training

Ghana International Abdul Baba Rahman

Ghana International Baba Abdul Rahman will leave on loan this season with a memory of this goal scored at the Chelsea training ground.

The 26-year old trained with the squad on Monday where he scored a beautiful over kick which was admired by all.



Rahman has failed to break into the Chelsea set up and reports indicate he is not being considered by Coach Frank Lampard ahead of the 2020/21 season.



The Black Stars defender is set to go on loan for the fifth time with the transfer window still opened.



It will be the fifth time Chelsea has loaned out the Black Stars left-back since he arrived at the club in the summer of 2015.



Rahman has spent the last three seasons on loan in Germany, France and Spain respectively.

He played on loan for Schalke 04 for one and half seasons. Then he spent six months at Stade Reims. Last season, Rahman was on loan at Real Mallorca.



Of all the clubs, the 26-year-old excelled at Reims. His time as Mallorca was disappointing as he played just three matches due to long-term injury.



Watch Baba Rahman's spectacular goal for Chelsea at training





