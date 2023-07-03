2
Baba Rahman set to join POAK after Chelsea exit

Baba Rahman 76.jfif Ghanaian defender, Abdul Baba Rahman

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian defender, Baba Abdul Rahman is set to join Greek football club POAK on a two-year deal.

The left-back will join his former side as a free agent after the termination of his contract with Chelsea Football Club.

Chelsea was reported to have terminated the contract of Ghanaian defender after joining the club in 2015.

Despite showing promise, Rahman had limited opportunities to showcase his talent at Stamford Bridge, featuring in just one season for the Blues.

Baba Rahman went on several loan spells since joining the Premier League giants.

The former Asante Kotoko player went on loan at Schalke 04, Reims, Marlloca and POAK. His last loan spell was in the English Championship with Reading.

Although Rahman's current contract with Chelsea is set to expire in the summer of 2024, both parties mutually agreed to part ways this summer.

Baba Rahman hopes to get more playing time at POAK.

