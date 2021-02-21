Baba Rahman set to make PAOK debut against Lamia in the Greek Super league

Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahma with his colleagues

On-loan Chelsea defender Baba Rahman will play his first game for PAOK Thessaloniki when they take on Lamia this afternoon.

The 26-year-old joined the Greek side this winter and has had to wait patiently for his debut but having played in some indoor matches, the Ghanaian is now ready to test his fitness in a top league again.



This game will be Rahman’s first taste of top league action in over a year after injuring his knee while playing for Mallorca in the Spanish La Liga back in 2019.



Reports in the Greek press suggest that the Ghanaian has impressed the technical team of PAOK with his technique, attitude, and integration into Greek culture thus he is likely to be handed a start.



Rahman will be hoping that he enjoys a successful spell in Greece having seen his last loan spell at Mallorca end after just three games due to a long-term knee injury.

PAOK is in the hunt for the title and currently sits 4th on the table behind Olympiacos, AEK Athens, and third-placed Aris.



A win today will send PAOK to 2nd place while Lamia who is fighting relegation will remain 12th even if they win the game today.



