0

Baba Rahman shares excitement after scoring in POAK's draw at AEK Athens

Tue, 9 Apr 2024 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman has reacted to scoring in POAK Thessaloniki's draw against rivals AEK Athens in the Greek topflight league.

The former Chelsea left-back netted his sixth goal of the campaign to ensure PAOK left Athens with a valuable point.

"Incredible fight to defeat an enemy," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the game.

Rahman is the highest-scoring defender in the Greek League and he started the fight back with a superb strike just outside the penalty box to reduce the deficit when AEK Athens had raced to a 2-0 lead in the game.

Before the match, PAOK were top of the league table and a point ahead of AEK, so a defeat in Athens would have been disastrous.

Rahman’s goal revived his team and it was him again who began the build-up that eventually led to Magomed Ozdoyev scoring an 89th-minute equaliser to earn PAOK a valuable point on the road.

In 36 games so far this season Rahman has scored six goals and assisted three.

