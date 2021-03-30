Baba Rahman speaks about his first Ghana goal, explains why he wanted to quit football

Ghana and Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has responded to criticisms over his performance for the Black Stars in the final games of the 2021 AFCON Qualifiers after helping Ghana to secure qualification to the tournament.

Baba after a tupsy turvy performance against South Africa on Thursday, improved against Sao Tome on Sunday, scoring his first Ghana goal in a 3-1 win for the Black Stars.



Following criticisms on his performance, the player has explained how his output has dipped.



He also explained how shocked he was when he finally scored his first goal for Ghana and why he thinks qualifying for the AFCON is a mere formality for Ghana.



The PAOK defender also gave a perspective of his career during the hard times and why he nearly quit football.

Watch the full interview with Baba Rahman below as he speaks about the Black Stars, his club career and more.



Watch the video below.



