Baba Rahman speaks after collapsing in Greek Cup game

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman has released a statement on social media hours after his scary head injury that saw him collapse during a Greek Cup game on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Baba Rahman collapsed during the game between PAOK versus Panathinaikos in their crucial Greek Cup semi-final second leg.



The Ghanaian defender regained consciousness but was later taken to a medical facility as a precautionary measure and scans revealed no major injuries.



In a post on social media after the incident, Rahman expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans.



The left-back confirmed that scans showed he had no significant damage.



"Hello, just wanted to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes in the last 12 or so hours. Thankfully I’m recovering well and scans have shown no major damage.



"I’d like to also say a big thank you to Georgios Vagiannidis for personally checking in on me at the hospital.

It was a tough night but I’d be back running up and down again soon, Baba Rahman tweeted."



Although PAOK won the game by a 2-1 scoreline after extra time, and 2-2 on aggregate, with Panathinaikos winning the subsequent penalty shootout 6-5, Rahman's safety was paramount.



Since joining PAOK last summer, Rahman has seen a revival of his career, making 30 appearances and contributing three goals and three assists in that period.





