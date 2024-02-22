Baba Rahman speaks after he collapsed during football match in Greece

Baba Rahman after collapsing on the field

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahman has taken to social media to express gratitude to everyone who was concerned about the scary incident of him collapsing on the pitch during a Greek Cup game on Wednesday, February 22, 2024.

The player took to social media to show appreciation to his loved ones, adding that he is stable and suffered no major damage from the collision.



“Hello, just wanted to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes in the last 12 or so hours. Thankfully I’m recovering well and scans have shown no major damage,” he wrote on X (Former Twitter).



“I’d like to also say a big thank you to Georgios Vagiannidis for personally checking in on me at the hospital.”



The former Chelsea defender assured that he will be back in action soon.



“It was a tough night but I’d be back running up and down again soon.”



Baba Rahman survived a scary moment where he dropped dead on the field after he collided with an opponent during a fixture against Panathinaikos.

In the 115th minute of the match, which had entered extra time following a 2-2 draw in regulation time, Rahman lost consciousness after an opponent inadvertently struck his head during an aerial duel.



Prompt medical assistance was provided to Rahman on the field, and fortunately, he regained consciousness shortly afterwards.



However, as a precautionary measure, the PAOK defender was taken off the pitch and transported to a hospital where he is undergoing further treatment.



The match was briefly halted due to the incident but eventually resumed, culminating in a penalty shootout after the deadlock couldn’t be broken.



Panathinaikos emerged victorious in the shootout, securing their spot in the Greek Cup final with a 6-5 win.



