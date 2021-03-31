Baba Rahman targets Greek Cup triumph with PAOK

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman has set his sights on winning the Greek Cup with club side PAOK Thessaloniki.

The full-back joined the Greek giants during the winter transfer window after finding game time very limited at parent club Chelsea. The player has joined on a 6-month loan deal.



Baba Rahman has already adjusted to life in Greece and wants to finish his stint there on the high.



Currently his side are out of contentious for the league title with Olympiacos having all but sealed the title. However, Abdul Baba Rahman is focusing on reaching the final in the Greek Cup and hopefully win it to depart in style.

“At this moment it’s difficult to say we can win the championship because Olympiacos is way far ahead and they have a good team. We can see the team they played with against Arsenal recently in the Europa League.



“But PAOK is in the cup semi final so my prayer is that we make it to the final and Insha Allah hopefully win it and that will be like a perfect stay for me