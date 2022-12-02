30
Baba Rahman to replace Gideon Mensah? – Predicted Ghana line up against Uruguay

Black Stars Dede Goal Celebration.png Ghana won against South Korea

Fri, 2 Dec 2022

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is expected to name an unchanged team for the game against Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The Black Stars head into the game needing a victory or draw with favorable scoreline from the other group game between South Korea and Portugal.

As the saying goes, you don’t change a winning team and coach Otto Addo is expected to stick with the team.

In post will be goalkeeper Ati-Zigi who turned 26 a day after Ghana defeated South Korea.

He will have Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu and Daniel Amartey in front of him. There are little question marks about Gideon Mensah’ fitness so could Baba Rahman come in?

In midfield the duo of Partey and Salis will continue whiles Andre, Jordan and Kudus are expected to line up behind Inaki Williams who as impressive as he has been is yet to score for Ghana.

Ghana’s starting XI

Ati-Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Salis Samed, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams.

The game kicks off at 3PM GMT and there will live text and audio commentary on GhanaWeb.

