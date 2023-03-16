Baba Yara Sports Stadium ready to host Ghana-Angola clash - NSA

Baba Yara Sports Stadium will host Ghana vs Angola

The Director General for the National Sports Authority Peter Twumasi says the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is ready to host Ghana's game against Angola on March 23.

This will be the first time in a year that the Black Stars will be returning to the venue after the 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria.



The Black Stars will host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023 for the reverse fixture.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based radio station Peace FM on the readiness of the facility to host the senior national team, the NSA boss said,

"Yes by the grace of God...I left the place and got to Accra yesterday. I was also there throughout last week work went on smoothly and everything is ready. What we are looking forward to is God will grant us 23rd then we kick off,"



Ghana is joint top of the Group E table with 4 points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year.