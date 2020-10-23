Baba Yara Sports Stadium renovation works to be completed by end of the year - NSA

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi

The Acting Regional Director for the National Sports Authority (NSA), Edmund Appiah, has disclosed to Happy Sports that the renovation works ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been closed for renovation works since February this year.



The facility was renovated to host Ghana’s Independence Day celebration in March this year but is yet to host any sporting activities.



Happy Sports understands that the renovation works are far advanced with completion set for January 2021.



Speaking to Happy 98.9FM on works being carried out at the stadium, Edmund Appiah said, “The stadium was closed down prior to the Independence Day celebration and had not being renovated since the 2008 AFCON”.

“The COVID-19 delayed the work that is why the contractor was not able to meet the deadline in October”.



“All the materials needed for the work have arrived and everything is on course. The tartan tracks will be laid, a new scoreboard and everything needed to make the work progress has been accrued."



Edmund Appiah said the pitch has been the biggest hurdle due to the drainage system which is being constructed to ensure that the pitch is playable when it rains.



“There are plans to move some of the Inter-school games to the other multi-purpose centres when there is the pressure at the venue”, he added.