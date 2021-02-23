Baba Yara Sports Stadium should be completed by end of March - NSA Boss assures Kotoko

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Director-General for the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has disclosed to Happy 98.9FM that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is set to completed by the end of March this year.

The Stadium has been closed down for renovation works since February last year.



Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has pleaded with the government to speed up renovation works at the Baba Yara Sports stadium, so the team can return to their home venue.



Professor Peter Twumasi in his response to the plea by Kotoko CEO said the team should be patient as renovation works are at an advanced staged.

“We are hoping by the end of March the job will be completed and handed over to the NSA”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“The major problem was the pitch and that has been worked on. Since 2007 no renovation work had been done but now it has been done. The pitch has been rolled out and we are waiting for the grass to grow and get better. The seats have all been put in place, the floodlights, scoreboard, tartans tracks are already”.



“The contract was a one-year contract and we are hoping by March ending the contractor should be done. We are pleading with Kotoko to be patient with us. The work will be completed soon”, he added.