1
Menu
Sports

Baba Yara Stadium to host 2023 GHALCA Top Four tournament

Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host the 2023 Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) top-four tournament.

According to GHALCA, they have decided to host the games in Kumasi due to its proximity.

The participating teams in the tournament will be Medeama, the winners of the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League, along with Aduana Stars, who finished second, Bechem United, and Asante Kotoko, who secured the fourth position in the league.

The games will serve as a pre-season tournament for the clubs before the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League which will kick off in September.

Meanwhile, the dates for the tournament are yet to be announced by GHALCA.

Last season, Great Olympics emerged as the champions of the tournament which was staged at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula