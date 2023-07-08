Baba Yara Stadium to host 2023 GHALCA Top Four tournament

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host the 2023 Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) top-four tournament.

According to GHALCA, they have decided to host the games in Kumasi due to its proximity.



The participating teams in the tournament will be Medeama, the winners of the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League, along with Aduana Stars, who finished second, Bechem United, and Asante Kotoko, who secured the fourth position in the league.



The games will serve as a pre-season tournament for the clubs before the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League which will kick off in September.

Meanwhile, the dates for the tournament are yet to be announced by GHALCA.



Last season, Great Olympics emerged as the champions of the tournament which was staged at the Accra Sports Stadium.