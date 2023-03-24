Baba Yara Stadium to host more Black Stars games - GFA vice president Mark Addo confirms

GFA Vice President, Mark Addo

Vice president of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Mark Addo has hinted that the Baba Yara Stadium will be the home grounds for the Black Stars.

His comments come following Ghana's hard-fought win against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.



The stadium was full to its capacity as the fans exhibited their love for the team.



Speaking in an interview, the Chairman of the Black Stars management committee hinted that Ghana will be playing their games in Kumasi.



"Amazing support, Kumasi is always amazing, and the love is deep and we cannot thank the crowd and the whole country enough than to win for them to appreciate their support," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"We are much grateful, and I'm sure they (the team) will make us proud when we go to Angola.



"Definitely, I can say with certainty that most of our games like this are going to be played in Kumasi," he added.



The Black Stars who are seeking to make their 10th Afcon appearance now sit top of Group E with 7 points after three games.



Ghana will travel to Luanda for the reverse leg in the matchday four games on Monday, March 27.