Baba is an 'exceptional defender' - Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu

Medeama SC head coach, Samuel Boadu

Medeama SC head coach Samuel Boadu has heaped praises on new signing Musah Baba Abdulai after joining the club on a free transfer.

Baba penned a three-year deal with the Mauve and Yellows ahead of the start of the new season.



The centre-back previously played for Tema Youth where he featured for three years. Prior to joining Tema Youth, he spent two seasons at former FA Cup winners Nania FC.



"Baba is an exceptional defender and he will provide us with several alternatives," coach Samuel Boadu told medeamasc.com

"We are looking forward to working with him and making his stay an enjoyable one.



"Calm, cool and collected, his versatility will be crucial for us in our quest to excel this season. He is a top professional, who will be an asset to this great club."



Baba will add up the depth in the squad in the defensive department with Daniel Egyin, Rashid Alhassan and Ali Ouattara all available.