Bad officiating destroying the league - Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako, has complained about the level of officiating in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The performance of most referees in the ongoing season has been the subject of most media platforms and Gladson Awako becomes the latest stakeholder to complain about officiating.



The Great Olympics skipper complained about officiating following the referee's decision to award a late minute to the home team, Ashantigold.



Speaking after the team’s defeat to AshGold, Gladson Awako said “It is not like all the time we are talking bad about referees. But we need the officials to sit up because the referees are destroying the game”.



“If the game was live on TV everybody will see that the penalty decision against Great Olympics was bad. Is it fair for a referee to award a penalty when the player had been fouled outside the box”?

He added that the Wonder Club can win the league if officiating improves in their games.



“There are still more games to be played because there are so many games to be played and the league is very competitive. Olympics have had unfair officiating this season and if things go on fairly, we can win the title. Most of the games we have lost away was due to bad officiating”.



Olympics now occupies the 5th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 40 points.