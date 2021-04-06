Badminton doubles tourney ends in Accra

U-35 national badminton doubles tournament was held in Accra

The 2021 U-35 national badminton doubles tournament ended at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

At the end of the two-day event, Felix Amassah and Noah Ayim emerged winners of the Male Doubles 35 event.



They were followed by Samuel Lamptey and Aaron Tamakloe in second place ahead of Ahmad Abdul-Samad and Kelvin Evans Alphous settled in the third position.



In the Mixed Doubles, Ahmad Abdul-Samad and Gloria Liu came out tops while Kevin Evans Alphous and Prospera Nantuo followed in the second position with Aaron Tamakloe and Rabiatu Ofoli in the third position.



In the Women’s Double, Prospera Nantuo and Rabiatu Ofoli emerged winners with Gloria Liu and Marcia Long finishing second while team Etornam Cindy and Sasu Edna clinched the third position.

The tournament was a selection trial for the 2021 Africa Badminton Championship and 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers, which began in February 2021 to give athletes critical national ranking points towards competitions.



All participants received participation certificates as well as attractive prizes for winners.



Speaking after the event, President and Board Chairman of the Ghana Badminton Association, Mr. Evans Yeboah highlighted the success of the event “amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



He congratulated the winners and urged other participants to continue training for upcoming competitions.