Baffour Gyan was bashed for predicting my greatness - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has opened up about the challenges his older brother, Baffour Gyan, faced after making a bold prediction about his future.

Asamoah Gyan revealed that Baffour Gyan faced criticism for his belief that his younger brother would surpass him as a player.



According to Asamoah Gyan, Baffour Gyan was convinced that he (Asamoah Gyan) will be more successful than him and often told people about it.



Speaking on GTV Sports Plus, Asamoah Gyan recounted the early days when his brother faced backlash for his prophetic words.



He recalled, “When my brother Baffour Gyan was a striker in the national team, the first interview he made was with Saanie Daara at Choice FM, and they asked him this same question, and he said, his brother is coming up.”

“I was at school, and people were just bashing him. They asked him that same question again, and he still said my younger brother is coming, and people kept bashing him, but here am I now.”



Asamoah Gyan had a stellar career, becoming Ghana’s all-time leading goal-scorer with 51 goals. He is also Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup.



JNA/EK