Bagbin issues ultimatum to MPs over Parliamentary Service Board

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has bemoaned the delays in the constitution of the Parliamentary Service Board.

According to him, the delay in constituting the board is hampering operations of the house.



The six-member board made up of the speaker, clerk and four others appointed by the Speaker in accordance with advice from the House Committee has not been constituted months into the first meeting.



Deputy minority whip Ahmed Ibrahim and Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga questioned the delay on the floor of the House on Monday, March 22.

Vice-Chairman for the House Committee and majority whip Frank Annor Dompreh explained his Committee is in the process of submitting their advice to the speaker.



But Bagbin disclosed how helpless he’s been in getting the Committee chaired by majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to respect laid down procedure in getting the board in place.



Consequently, the speaker issued an ultimatum to the committee to address the matter by Friday or he will populate the board himself and dared anybody to go to court should that happen.