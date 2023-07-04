Bail term for Premier League star accused of rape extended

Premier League logo

The unnamed Premier League star who was arrested in 2022 on suspicion of rape is set to start a new season after the court extended the player's bail term.

According to the Telegraph, the player has had his term extended by Scotland Yard until August.



The player, whose name is withheld due to legal reasons, was arrested in North London in July 2022 after a woman made sexual offenses allegation against him.



While in custody, he was arrested again after a second woman made a rape allegation against him.



One of the two allegations was dismissed, and the player was granted bail to play last season over several extensions.



Below is the Met police statement made after the player's arrest in 2022 quoted by The Telegraph

“On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police,” the Met Police said.



“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.



“No further action will be taken in relation to the offence in June 2021 but the investigation into the remaining offences is ongoing.”



EE/OGB