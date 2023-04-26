Balotelli details how Mino Raiola warned him about his career

Italian striker, Mario Balotelli

Italian striker of Ghanaian descent, Mario Balotelli has taken responsibility for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo winning multiple Ballon d'Or awards.

Despite possessing exceptional talent, the Italian striker admits that his lack of effort and correct mindset prevented him from reaching his full potential and which made it impossible for him to be rated as one of the best.



Balotelli was once considered a potential Ballon d'Or winner, but his attitude held him back.



Recalling a conversation he had with his late agent, Mino Raiola in a recent interview, Ballotelli said his agent told him that he could be competing with Messi and Ronaldo but failed because he was playing at 20% of his capabilities.



Balotelli acknowledged that Raiola was right and that he often played at only 20% of his abilities.

“Raiola always told me the same thing: If Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have so many Ballon d’Or trophies, it is your fault. He was right; too often I played at 20% of my capabilities,” he told Muschio Selvaggio podcast, as quoted by GOAL.



At his peak, Mario Balotelli played for Manchester City, AC Milan, Inter, Liverpool and a host of other clubs.



