Balotelli hits back at Ibrahimovic with Champions League trophy

Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli hit back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic after his former Inter team-mate criticised him for 'throwing away' his talent.

The Italian forward, who currently plies his trade with Turkish club Adana Demirspor, shared on Instagram a photo of himself lifting the Champions League trophy from the 2009-10 season when he won the title with Inter. Balotelli tagged Ibrahimovic's account in his story.



It was a direct dig at Ibrahimovic who had never become a European champion in an otherwise long and illustrious club career.



Balotelli's reaction came in response to the former AC Milan legend's criticism of him where the Swedish star claimed that the Italian had 'thrown away' his talent.

Speaking at a festival organised by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibrahimovic said, "When a kid has the opportunities to make the most of his talent and does not take them, that is a pity. Balotelli had so many opportunities and he missed all of them, he just threw his talent away. This is the truth."



WHAT NEXT? Balotelli, 33, has appeared in just two matches for Demirspor in the Turkish league this season. Ibrahimovic, on the other hand, retired from professional football at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.