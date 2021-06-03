Balotelli linked with move to Italian Serie A newcomers U.S. Salernitana 1919

Strker, Mario Balotelli

Italy striker of Ghanaian descent, Mario Balotelli Barwuah has been linked with a potential move to U.S. Salernitana 1919 as he gears closer to AC Monza exit.

The former Manchester City star striker joined AC Monza in the winter transfer window of 2021 to help the side push for promotion to the Italian Serie A from Serie B.



In a debut campaign with AC Monza where Mario Balotelli could not play much, he managed to bang in a few goals.



Unfortunately, the efforts of the Ghanaian forward and that of other top players including KP Boateng could not propel AC Monza to achieve the promotion dream.

While talks of his exit continue, the latest reports coming in have revealed that Mario Balotelli could be on his way to fellow newly-promoted Serie A outfit t U.S. Salernitana 1919.



In the 2020/2021 football season, the ex-AC Milan striker made 12 appearances for AC Monza where he scored five goals and provided one assist.