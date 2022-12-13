0
Menu
Sports

Balotelli makes U-turn on Ronaldo, calls for respect for Portugal star

Mario Balotelli Monza Salernitana Mrn41vat5gae183mdu6u6ln3w Mario Balotelli won the Golden Boy Award in 2010

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Italian forward of Ghanaian descent, Mario Balotelli Barwuah, has jumped to the defense of Cristiano Ronaldo following the criticisms of the Portuguese's unimpressive performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo has been heavily criticized for his performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the subsequent elimination of Portugal in the quarter-finals by the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Amidst the media crusade, Balotelli, who is not a fan of Ronaldo and has not been shy to make it public, has said that Ronaldo should rather be celebrated and not crucified because of what he has done for football.

"I'm not a big fan of Ronaldo, and you know it. But for what he has done for football, he deserves more respect," Mario Balotelli said, as quoted by popular football enthusiast Frank Khalid on Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty goal against the Black Stars was his only goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after featuring in five games against Ghana, South Korea, Uruguay, Switzerland, and Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Euros and the UEFA Nations League for Portugal, but it is very likely that he will end his career without the World Cup.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Related Articles: