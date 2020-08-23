Sports News

'Balotelli talking to various clubs' - Mino Raiola

Balotelli turned 30 this month and is out of contract at Brescia

‘Mario Balotelli is not finished and football needs him,” assures agent Mino Raiola. ‘We are talking to various clubs, including in Italy.’

The forward turned 30 this month and is out of contract, as his deal with Brescia would be terminated once the club was relegated.



He hadn’t played for the Rondinelle since February, as following the lockdown and restart, Balotelli never resumed training with the rest of the team.



“It had all started well, then there were these misunderstandings with (President Massimo) Cellino,” Raiola told Sky Sport Italia.



“I get involved too, I don’t hold back. We decided to opt for silence on this matter, as the whole world seems to have an opinion on Mario. That has to be changed with action.

“The COVID situation didn’t help on the transfer market, but we are now talking to various clubs to get back on the pitch.”



When the latest attempt to play in Serie A with his hometown club Brescia also faltered, some said it was Balotelli’s last chance.



“Of course he’s not finished,” assured Raiola. “Football needs strikers of Balotelli’s calibre like people need water and air. He has offers in Italy too, we are talking to one or two teams.”

