Ban on beach activities forced Ghana to withdraw from Beach Soccer Qualifiers - Awere

Beach soccer players

A member of the Beach Soccer Association, Kusi Gyamfi Awere, has disclosed that Ghana’s decision to withdraw from the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers is due to the ban on beach activities.

Speaking to Rainbow Sports, he revealed that should Ghana travel to Uganda and play the first leg, the ban on beach activities in Ghana would make it difficult to play the second leg here.



He told Rainbow Radio’s Isaac Worlanyo Wallace that Ghana would not have the capacity to organise beach soccer games here.



Ghana’s beach soccer national team were scheduled to play Uganda in the (AFCON) qualifier but later found out they had withdrawn from the competition.



The issue did not go down well with the Beach Association who had their President, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, complain bitterly.



He described the situation as treason.

According to him, he heard of the news from their counterparts from Uganda.



But after a meeting on Monday, the GFA explained that the current closure of beaches was a key factor in the withdrawal of Black Sharks from the qualifier against Uganda.



Mr. Awere confirmed this saying the ban would affect the successful implementation of the qualifiers.



When asked if the Association did not consider all these issues before logging the team for training, he said they had hoped to engage with the President of the Republic but that meeting could not happen.