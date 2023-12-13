Ban them or don't let them come to our games - Hearts of Oak supporters warn referees in Kotoko defeat

Hearts of Oak supporters chairman, Elvis Hesse Herman

Hearts of Oak supporters chairman, Elvis Hesse Herman, has called on the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to ban referees who officiated Hearts' game against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The officials of the game that finished in a 3-2 win for Kotoko have become a topic of discussion after failing to spot a supposed clear offside that led to Kotoko's second goal of the game.



Hesse Herman alleged that it was a deliberate call by the assistant line Ali Ntiamoah Baah and thus an investigation needs to be conducted.



"We are appealing to the GFA to as a matter of urgency suspend all the officials that officiated the Hearts-Kotoko match on Sunday...Everybody should be suspended and an investigation needs to be carried out. Because we the supporters believe that there was something hidden in that decision. It was so obvious...We believe that the assistant Ali Tiamoah Baah, should have prevented that decision but because he knew what he was doing he collided with ther other referees and they allowed that goal to stand," he said in an audio aired on Peace FM.



Hesse Herman warned that if no action is taken against the referees, none of them should be assigned to officiate Hearts of Oak games.

"If the referees are not suspended, we don't want them to officiate any of our matches, especially our home matches."



Referee Reginald Amoah was the centre man for the Super Clash at the Baba Yara Stadium with Ali Timuah Baah and Mikaal Fauzan serving as assistant line 1 and 2 respectively. Referee Gabriel Opoku Arhin was the fourth official on duty.



EE/EK