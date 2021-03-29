0
Banning Wamanafo Town Park indefinitely not enough, add more - GFA told

Mon, 29 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media have called for stricter punishment for Wamanafo Mighty Royals after physically assaulting a referee in a Division One League match.

Referee Niatire Suntuo Aziz was pummeled after the match which saw Wamanafo Mighty Royals draw to Bofoakwa Tano in a crunch game at Wamanafo Park on Sunday.

In a video that has gone viral, supporters of the home team who felt unsatisfied with the decisions taken by referee Niatire Suntuo Aziz were seen mobbing the referee after the match and subjecting him to severe beatings which resulted in blood oozing from his mouth and face.

Although the club has condemned the actions of their supporters, a section of Ghanaians want them to be punished more to serve as a deterrent to others.

Shortly after the Ghana Football Association issued a ban on the Wamanafo Town Park on Monday, some football fanatics took to social media to call for further punishments to the club and supporters.

According to some of the reactions made by people, the GFA compassionate posture to clubs is what inspires supporters to take on match officials.

While some have called for the arrest of the perpetrators of the barbaric act which has brought a dent on Ghana football, others want the GFA to go beyond the indefinite ban of the Wamanafo Town Park.

