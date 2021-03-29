Banning Wamanafo Town Park indefinitely not enough, add more - GFA told

The match officials were beaten by supporters

Ghanaians on social media have called for stricter punishment for Wamanafo Mighty Royals after physically assaulting a referee in a Division One League match.

Referee Niatire Suntuo Aziz was pummeled after the match which saw Wamanafo Mighty Royals draw to Bofoakwa Tano in a crunch game at Wamanafo Park on Sunday.



In a video that has gone viral, supporters of the home team who felt unsatisfied with the decisions taken by referee Niatire Suntuo Aziz were seen mobbing the referee after the match and subjecting him to severe beatings which resulted in blood oozing from his mouth and face.



Although the club has condemned the actions of their supporters, a section of Ghanaians want them to be punished more to serve as a deterrent to others.



Shortly after the Ghana Football Association issued a ban on the Wamanafo Town Park on Monday, some football fanatics took to social media to call for further punishments to the club and supporters.



According to some of the reactions made by people, the GFA compassionate posture to clubs is what inspires supporters to take on match officials.

While some have called for the arrest of the perpetrators of the barbaric act which has brought a dent on Ghana football, others want the GFA to go beyond the indefinite ban of the Wamanafo Town Park.



Below are some of the tweets of people calling for additional punishments:





Instead of banning the club, as usual you banned the venue. Meanwhile the club doesn't own the venue. SMH — Qweiku Abeiku (@Bra_Abey) March 29, 2021

Outmoded verdict dilivered by @ghanafaofficial .....you saw blood...someone's life was at risk .....and the only thing you can do is ban the Venue. I'm sure this is the pardon they asked for. I'm disappointed. Rules must be set straight no matter how big you are. — Uncle Wizbid (@UncleWizbid) March 29, 2021

Banning of the venue? Does it even belongs to them? Why not arrest the Culprits & then instruct the Team Owner to pay for the Hospital bills of the refs & cater for them till they're fully Fit.. Ghana football is still miles behind. ????‍♂️????‍♂️ — #CLEMENT (@Clement_Madrid_) March 29, 2021

not punitive enough. arrest and charge those notorious hooligans — The Process✊ (@knii_martey) March 29, 2021

Banning a stadium is most definitely not enough. Where is proper security for these referees? Invest In hiring security and or teaching stewards, instead of just simply banning a park. — Nathan???????? (@OsagyefoKwame_) March 29, 2021

Na park no deɛ what edo?? Ebi human beings wey carry out the action. Punish them and stop this nonsense ???? — ©️SON OF JOSEPH???????? (@orleansarkcess) March 29, 2021

This is just a peanut punishment. Deduct points. Referees live matter. They have not being paid too for weeks now. Eii Ghana football ???????????? — )teanankannuro (@FabulousAmin) March 29, 2021

This isn't enough. Relegate the home team and get the perpetrators arrested and put behind bars. — @Agbakpedom (@Dom91204346) March 29, 2021

???? Arh see fools ooh, is the park that beat the referee or humans..?????‍♂️



Park banned park banned saa then they are killing referees and innocent people, which FA in it right sense bans a stadium that should have been empty and leave the people who took the action, Nonsense..???????? — °Ike B-Flamez..???????? (@IkeAmponsah75) March 29, 2021