Barca activated 4 levers to play in Europa League - Football fans troll Barcelona after Inter draw

Barcelona defender, Robert Lewandowski

Following Barcelona's UEFA Champions League draw with Inter Milan, some football fans on social media have mocked the Spanish giant, who are on the verge of dropping into the Europa League.

The La Liga league leaders were held to a frustrating three-all draw by the Italians at Camp Nou on Wednesday, October 13, 2022.



The draw means Barcelona are on four points in Group D, 3 points behind second-place Inter, and 8 points behind group leaders Bayern Munich. Victoria Plezn occupy the bottom place zero points.



According to the group dimensions, Inter only have to beat Plzen in their next game to qualify alongside Bayern.



Barcelona, who will possibly finish third place will then drop to the Europa League.



Barcelona had a busy summer, signing some of Europe's top players. As a result, some football fans believe that failing to advance from their Champions League group will be a disaster.



Others have mocked the club, which sold assets(economic levers) during the summer to shore up its finances, claiming that they sold their souls only to compete in the Europa League.



The Catalans will need a miracle to survive an early exit from Europe's elite competition, which is to beat Bayern and Victoria and hope Inter fail to win any of their last two matches.

Barcelona activated all levers and signed good players only for Xavi to lead us to Europa League?? He should be sacked immediately!!!!!! — Tobi Samuel Snow (@iam_foleymessi) October 12, 2022

Can Barcelona pull another lever to save them from Europa League? ???? — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) October 12, 2022

BREAKING: Barcelona have pulled another lever.



The Europa League lever. pic.twitter.com/La3KHuqvWR — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 12, 2022

Maybe Barcelona can avoid Europa League by activating another lever. — Sripad (@falsewinger) October 12, 2022

When they sold against their future, were Barcelona pricing themselves as a Champions League club or Europa League club? How many levers left? — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) October 12, 2022

Barcelona activated 1000 levers just go back to the Europa league ???? pic.twitter.com/FmwOP5GLnt — Todd Boehly ???? (@ToddBoehlyHive) October 12, 2022

Barcelona pulled 100 levers to go to the Europa League — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) October 12, 2022

After all the economic lever Barcelona are back in the Europa league ???? pic.twitter.com/vpVqMKHJrJ — Iyk ????❤️ (@Daniel__iyk) October 13, 2022

Barcelona activating Economic Lever



Vs



Barcelona back to the Europa League pic.twitter.com/U4ny3sj0b8 — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) October 12, 2022

So Barca activated 4 levers..



Bullied clubs for players and they are dropping to Europa league…???????????????????? — Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) October 12, 2022

After activating 700 levers, Barcelona still have to play Europa League ???????? They should apologize to Bartomeu!!! — ???????? ???????????????????????? ???? (@DhatBoiYM) October 13, 2022

Zidane won two Champions in his first two appearances as coach. Xavi is sending Barcelona to the Europa League twice in his first two appearances as coach. One didn’t activate any lever. — Ghana Yesu ☦️ (@Ghana_Yesu_) October 13, 2022

You mean to tell me Barcelona activated so many levers just to get dragged into the Europa league by Inter. pic.twitter.com/p3EsVWZQQW — Louis (@_CfcLouis) October 13, 2022

So after all the levers Laporta activated, Barcelona still ending up at Europa league ???????? — Knight Walker ????????‍???? ???? (@sobal_official) October 12, 2022









