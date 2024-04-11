Barcelona and PSG boycott interview with TV network after 'racist' comment aimed at Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal

The technical team and staff of both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boycotted a post-match interview with the Spanish television network Movistar following a comment made by a broadcaster that was deemed 'racist' against Barcelona youngster, Lamine Yamal.

Yamal was subjected to racist abuse during a warm-up before Barcelona's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



One pundit on Movistar lauded the 16-year-old's quality while he juggled the ball during the warm-up.



"Look at the quality, look at the touches from Lamine Yamal," he said as quoted by Sportbible.



The praise preceded a reaction from former Argentina goalkeeper and Atletico Madrid assistant manager German 'Mono' Burgos, who said Yamal would have ended up in the traffic if not for football.



"If football doesn't work out for him, he can end up (working) at a traffic light."

Regardless of the abuse, Yamal played 61 minutes in the game that ended in a 3-2 win for Barcelona.



Raphinha scored a brace with Christensen adding another while Dembele and Vitinha got the consolation for PSG.



The second leg is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, 2024.



