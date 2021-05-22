Barcelona target Memphis Depay ready to take the next step in his career

Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay

Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay has noted that he is ready to take the next step in his career amid strong interest from FC Barcelona.

The Spanish La Liga club last summer made efforts to sign the former Manchester United attacker from Olympique Lyon.



Despite failing in their attempts, Barcelona are back for their man and are said to have started talks with representatives of the powerful forward.



Speaking to L'Équipe, Memphis Depay has in what appears to be an admission of the imminent move revealed that he wants to play for the best clubs in the world.



“I want to show my qualities in the largest possible club, in the largest possible championship. I'm ready to take a step, ” the Dutch forward said.

He further confirmed the interest from FC Barcelona and some other European giants.



“They have shown interest, but so have other clubs but nothing has happened,” Memphis Depay added.



Meanwhile, the latest reports coming in indicate that Barcelona have offered the Lyon poster boy a three-year contract offer.