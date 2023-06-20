Barnieh, Issahaku to start: Ghana U-23 predicted lineup to face Zamalek

Black Meteors

Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, is expected to shuffle his lineup for the Ghana-U23s friendly against Zamalek U-23 on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

This will be the Meteors' second friendly in preparation for the forthcoming 2023 U-23 African Youth Championship in Morocco.



German-born goalkeeper, Jordan Amissah, is expected to replace Ibrahim Danlad who was in post in the previous friendly against Egypt.



Also, Augustine Randolf and Hafiz Ibrahim, Emmanuel Yeboah who started from the bench the last time out are all expected to start the game.



After drawing one-all with Egypt in the previous friendly, Ghana is seeking to wrap up their preparations with a win against Zamalek before they depart for Morocco.



The game is scheduled for 2:30 GMT kick-off time.

Below is Ghana U-23's preidcted line-up to face Zamalek:



Jordan Amissah



Aaron Essel



David Oppong



Nathaniel Adjei

Samuel Ashie Quaye



Emmanuel Essiam



Nsobila Dominc



Sylvester Simba



Fatawu Issahaku

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Emmanuel Yeboah



