Barreto delivers verdict on Kotoko new striker Andy Kumi

Asante Kotoko striker, Francis Andy Kumi

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto has told fans and followers to be patient with new striker Francis Andy Kumi as he works on his game.

The youngster joined the Porcupine Warriors during the second transfer window from Division One League side Unistar Academy.



He had bagged 7 goals for the Zone 2 side and has already scored 2 goals in 3 games for his Asante Kotoko.



After drawing blanks upfront in Kotoko’s last game against Great Olympics, concerns were raised by fans and connoisseurs of the game about his play.



In response, Coach Mariano Barreto has explained that Andy Kumi isn’t a finished product yet as he lacks the needed experience to consistently deliver top performances.

Speaking ahead of Kotoko’s crunch game with Medeama on Saturday, Barreto said patience is needed in making the young striker better.



“Kumi plays with Olympics, gets a golden chance to score but couldn’t. That is inexperience. He needs experience, he needs time and he would get it. The fans have to be patient,” Barreto said.



Asante Kotoko faces Medeama on Saturday at 3 pm GMT at the Len Clay Stadium.