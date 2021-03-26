Barreto heads new Kotoko technical team, Smith and Gazale given new roles

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has named a new technical team which will be headed by Portuguese International Mariano Barreto.
Former head coach, Abdulai Gazale, and his assistant Johnson Smith will now be in charge of the youth team and also be part of Barreto’s pool of assistant coaches.
Issah Najau who was appointed earlier this season will maintain his role as the goalkeeper’s trainer of the club.
Asante Kotoko’s new technical team is made up of six different coaches.
Full technical team members and their roles
Mariano Barreto – Head Coach
Miguel Bruno – Assistant Coach/ Video analyst
Johnson Smith – Assistant Coach/Youth team coach
Abdulai Gazale – Assistant Coach/Youth team coach
Issah Najau – Goalkeeper’s trainer
Pedro Manuel – Physical trainer/Injury prevention coach
