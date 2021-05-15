Barreto names 18 man squad for Asante Kotoko's tie with Liberty Professionals

Kotoko coach Mariano Bareto

Mariano Barreto has announced his 18-man squad for Asante Kotoko's game against Liberty Professionals.

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to the Sogakope Sports Complex for their matchday 25 games on Sunday.



Kotoko will be hoping to keep their impressive run against the Scientific Soccer lads.



Barreto has left out Patrick Asmah, Wahab Adams, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Kwame Baah, Richard Senanu and Brazilian striker Michael Vinícius from the traveling squad to face the Scientific Soccer lads this weekend.

— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) May 14, 2021

Youngster Andrews Appau, Augustine Okrah and Latif Anabila have made a return to the squad list after missing out in their last two games due to injuries.