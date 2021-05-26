Barreto won't be sacked if he fails to win the league - Kotoko PRO

• David Obeng Nyarko says the outcome of the season won't affect Mariano's future at Asante Kotoko

•He insists that the club has a long-term project with the Portuguese/b>



• The Porcupines are chasing their 25th league title



David Obeng Nyarko, the Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, has hinted that head coach Mariano Barreto will not be sacked if the team fails to win the league title.



Asante Kotoko currently occupies the second position on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table with 46 points as their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak leads the table on goal difference.



He stated that Asante Kotoko has a long-term project and they want the Portuguese coach to see to the end.

“We have a project which we are working on, of course winning the league is Kotoko's aim and we are determined and working to achieve it."



“But that’s not the end of our journey with the coach," David Obeng Nyarko told Kumasi FM.



Asante Kotoko will play Aduana Stars in Dormaa on matchday 27 on Saturday, May 29, 2021.



