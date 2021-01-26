Bashir Hayford disappointed over Ghana FA technical director job snub

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford

Experienced trainer Bashir Hayford has expressed displeasure about the Ghana Football Association after snubbing him for the technical director job.

The technical director job became vacant last year following the exit of Oti Akenteng whose contract was not renewed by the Kurt Okraku’s led administration.



However, the nation football governing body (GFA) opened applications in search of a competent person for the vacant position.



The former Asante Kotoko gaffer was among the few coaches that applied for the Technical Directorate position but got ignored as the FA opted for an expatriate, Bernhard Lippert in October 2020.



In an interview with Hot FM in Accra, the Legon Cities gaffer expressed that he's got every quality to be the Technical Director and for that matter, he just can't fathom why he was not considered for the job and felt that was a total disrespect exhibited by the Kurt Okraku's led administration.



Despite expressing disappointment in the FA he indicated he was never worried after Lippert's appointment since he's also spent some time with the Somalia national team.

"I don't want to talk about Bernhard Lippert. I applied for the job but the GFA didn't consider me at all in the quest to appoint the technical director. I think the FA did not give me the respect I deserve and that's very unfortunate."



"I was never worried when Lippert was appointed since I have also worked in Somalia as their head coach before. I was not respected by the FA."



Bashir Hayford is a two time Ghana Premier League champion winning with Asante Kotoko in 2008 and Ashantigold SC in 2015.



He's also served as the Head Coach of the senior women's national team, the Black Queens in the 2018 Women's Cup of Nations.