Bashir Hayford elated after beating Asante Kotoko twice with Hearts of Lions

Heart of Lions head coach, Bashir Hayford

Heart of Lions head coach, Bashir Hayford, is jubilant after his team secured a hard-earned victory over Asante Kotoko.

The bottom-ranked team faced the Porcupine Warriors at the Hohoe Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



The match remained goalless at halftime, but Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah's goal in the second half gave the home team a crucial three points.



In a post-match interview, Hayford commended his team for their resilience in securing the victory. "I previously defeated Asante Kotoko with Heart of Lions and they refused to continue playing, stating 'yen b) biom' (we will not play again)," he recalled.

"Today, I am coaching the same Heart of Lions team on the day of our stadium opening, and we've emerged victorious against Asante Kotoko," he added.



With this win, Heart of Lions now occupies the 15th spot on the Premier League table with 18 points. They will face the Accra Great Olympics next at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.