Bashiru Hayford believes Dr. Prosper Ogum will win the Ghana Premier League for Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

In a bold prediction for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, experienced coach Bashiru Hayford, who has previously managed both Ashantigold and Asante Kotoko, is placing his bets on current Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum.

Hayford firmly believes that Ogum possesses the tactical acumen and strategic prowess to lead the Kotoko squad to victory in the league.



The Porcupine Warriors started the season poorly but have won two games in a row against Accra Lions and Aduana Stars. The Kumasi-based club will clash with Nations FC on match day six.



“They are doing very well at the moment. They have won two games in a row and looking at the league it they are able to win about four games and then go top of the league table, it will be difficult for the other teams to bring them down. So I am praying for Kotoko to go top of the league and you know when Kotoko is on top of the table, it is always hard for other teams to displace them, "Bashiru Hayford said.

“They are doing well. Ogum is someone who frequently calls me to discuss football and all that. He calls me “Uncle”.



“What the team went through in the very first games of the season was normal because it is a new team the coach is forming, it was not like the team was already there. Now they have played five games, people will start seeing the level of Kotoko after the tenth match going,"