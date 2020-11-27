Basigi confident of Black Princesses’ victory in 2nd leg against Morocco

Black Princess Head Coach Yusif Basigi

Black Princesses' Head Coach Yusif Basigi is optimistic his side will be victorious when they travel to Morocco to play them despite losing the first leg at home.

Ghana’s female U-20 side lost 1-0 to their counterparts from Morocco when they squared off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, November 26.



Yusif Basigi admitted that Morocco presented a good side despite them not being a household name in women’s football.



He, however, added that his side will overturn the scoreline when they travel for the return leg on Monday, November 30.



“They are not a bad side; they are up and coming country so far as women football is concerned."

“They played very well over there and they replicated it here, however, if they were to be here at the time we were in the camp that would have been a different ball game altogether,” he told the media after the game.



He added: “We broke camp somewhere last month and the players went back home. We reassembled about 6 days so definitely I wouldn’t say that is a matter of fact but it had a little bit of effect on us.



“So I must say that the Moroccans played very well and we are looking at playing a very good game on Monday and beating them.”



Coach Yusif Basigi and the Black Princesses will be hoping to turn the tables on Monday when they face the Moroccans for the second fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.