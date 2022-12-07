Basketball: Ghana and Nigeria to renew rivalry on December 23

Ghana will host Nigeria on December 23

Source: RITE Sports

Ghana and Nigeria are considered siblings with Nigeria seen as the big brother. However, a fierce rivalry exists between the two countries from football, music, and in the area of cuisine with jollof at the centre of the debate of which country cooks better.

In March this year, Ghana defeated Nigeria in football to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It is therefore safe to say that the football debate for 2022 was settled. Ghana leads.



Before a verdict is passed on the debate over which nation makes the best jollof, the two countries will meet on the basketball court in the second edition of the Africa Basketball Festival on Friday, December 23rd at the Bukom Boxing Arena. The Africa Basketball Festival is a lifestyle event that merges the game of basketball with fashion and music.



This year’s event has select sides from Ghana. Nigeria, France and USA playing. Team USA engages Team France while Ghana meets Nigeria. Fans are expecting Nigeria to parade a crack team to win this duel to ensure Nigeria has one against Ghana for 2022. Both Ghana and Nigeria have a good basketball culture with Nigeria ranked ahead of Ghana.

Nigeria is ranked 19th in the World and number one in Africa while Ghana has a good and robust youth program but not competitive at the national team level.



The night will also see a fashion show with some exciting Ghanaian brands including Decathlon Ghana, Elikem The Tailor, Edzi Woman, Beautiful Beneath, She Stitch and Fine Fit. Patrons will be entertained by riveting performances by Ghanaian hiplife and hiphop artiste Edem, dancehall sensation Epixode and a host of others.



Africa Basketball Festival is organized by RITE Sports with support from the Beyond The Return Office, Caveman Watches, France Embassy Ghana, De’lish Restaurant and Ghana Basketball Association.