Bassit Seidu scores four goals as Accra Lions beat Medeama 4-2

Bassit Seidu FuQYAD4XoAAFflP.jfif Accra Lions player, Bassit Seidu

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Youngster Bassit Seidu put up an outstanding performance on Friday afternoon to lead Accra Lions to a deserved 4-2 win over Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League.

The two teams today locked horns at the Accra Sports Stadium in a Week 27 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 league campaign.

For a side that had not won a match in the last five matches prior to today, Accra Lions started strongly and scored after just 8 minutes into the first half through young striker Bassit Sediu.

Later in the 33rd minute, he grabbed his second for a brace to ensure his team had a bigger advantage before the break.

Unfortunately, Accra Lions had a poor start to the second half, allowing Medeama SC to take control of the game.

A brace from Vincent Atinga after converting two penalty kicks restored parity to the game as players of Accra Lions got frustrated.

Thanks to a fantastic performance from the home team in the last 20 minutes of the match, the team secured a 4-2 win.

It was all thanks to two more goals from Bassit Seidu.

