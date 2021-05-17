Bawjiase Astro-Turf: Residents express joy as historic project nears completion

The project is near completion

Source: Emmanuel Austin Baah

The first ever astro-turf pitch in Bawjiase in the Awutu-Senya West Constituency in the Central Region is nearing completion, Sportsnetgh.com can confirm.

The project under the auspices of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) engineered by the former member of Parliament Nenyi George Andah is the first of its kind in a constituency which has produced power house talents like Emmanuel Bentil, Michael Essien, Stephen Oduro of Kumasi Asante Kotoko fame, Michael and Benjamin Akuffu, Stephen Awere of King Faisal etc after several decades of sporting activities being held on a rocky and dusty football parks.



Residents have been hailing the project initiated by the former NPP MP, Nenyi George Andah administration considering the fact it will impact positively on the development of sports in the area.



The project upon completion, would be classified as one of the modern sports facilities in the Country which would boast of an artificial pitch, changing rooms, technical area and floodlights.



The former Minister and MP, Hon. Nenyi George Andah during an inspection of the project over the weekend observed that, the turf, is the beginning of the creation of a united and inclusive society, where what could be found in an elite community had been brought to the doorstep of the people of “Awutu-Senya West”.

He said the project, which is currently being piloted in various communities across the country, would be extended to other communities like Senya Bereku and Awutu-Bereku to help develop further football talents.



‘’It is worth mentioning that i have never regretted bringing this project to the people of Awutu-Senya West Constituency because i could tell from my tour of the site today that the youth are excited and can’t wait for them to put the project into use after its completion ’’, he said.



Meanwhile supervisor of the astroturf project, Mensah Francis Sosu said when the former MP visited the site, he was satisfied with the work done so far and promised that by August 2021 the facility would ready for use.



He debunked the negative reportage making rounds that they were sabotaging the former MP but rather he attributed the delay of the competition of the project to COVID-19 yet promised to deliver as promised.