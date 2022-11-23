23
Menu
Sports

Bawumia dazzles with football skills as he urges Black Stars to excel in Qatar

Video Archive
Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on all Ghanaians to rally behind the country’s senior national team ahead of their opening match in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, on Thursday, November 23, 2022, will kick off their world cup campaign against Portugal who are tipped as one of the tournament’s favourites.

Ahead of the Thursday match, Vice President Bawumia has shared a message to the players and the entire nation.

A video shared on the vice president’s Facebook page opens with Dr Bawumia showing off his football skills, including a rainbow flick.

“The moment has come for the Black Stars to take on the world. We have a group of talented players who have been selected and they cannot be intimidated by anyone. I want to urge the Black Stars to play their hearts out for mother Ghana. We can stand the world; we have done it before and we can do it once again. They should go out and emulate the historic deeds of their predecessors. God bless you all, we can do it. Go Ghana go, go black stars go,” Dr Bawumia said.

Ghana is placed in Group H paired with South Korea, Uruguay and Portugal.

The Black Stars, led by Otto Addo as head coach and Dede Ayew as captain, is seeking to qualify from a tight group for the nation’s third appearance at the Mundial.



GA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: