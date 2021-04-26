Bawumia teases Arsenal fans after painful Tottenham defeat

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Bawumia showed his other side on Sunday evening after posting a rare sporting message on his official Twitter handle.

Moments after his beloved Tottenham Hotspurs lost the English League Cup final to Manchester City by a lone goal, Vice President Bawumia expressed his disappointment, and then aimed a thinly-veiled banter at Tottenham's arch-rivals Arsenal.



He tweeted: 'I was having a good Sunday until Tottenham Hotspurs lost the final. Before any wisecracks from Arsenal fans, they should note that they did not get to the final! Go Spurs!"



The tweet attracted reactions from Arsenal, Tottenham and fans of other clubs.



Both Vice President Bawumia and President Nana Akufo-Addo are fans of the North London based team.

On the local front, the Vice President supports Real Tamale United, who are battling to return to the Ghana Premier League after eight years of absence.



He recently donated Ghs 100,000 to RTU to aid their promotion bid.



