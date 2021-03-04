Bayer Leverkusen's Timothy Fosu-Mensah ruled out of the season with a 'serious' injury

Thu, 4 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Timothy Fosu-Mensah's season at Bayer Leverkusen is well and truly over after suffering a serious injury over the weekend.
The 23-year-old defender suffered an ACL tear during Sunday's Bundesliga match against Freiburg.
The Ghana-born Dutchman ruptured a cruciate ligament in his right knee and will require surgery to correct the setback.
He now faces a battle to play against in 2021 which has seen his former Man United teammates take to social media to wish him well.
"It's a hard blow for Timothy. We will do everything to support him and to return as soon as possible with his colleagues", said Simon Rolfes, the sporting director of Bayer Leverkusen.
