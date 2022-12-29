Bayer Leverkusen want to keep Man United target Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong was born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands

Bayer Leverkusen intend to keep Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong at least until the end of the 2022/2023 season.

However, the German club are expected to sell if a ridiculous offer for the right-back arrives.



The 22-year-old, born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands, signed for Leverkusen in 2021 after joining them from Celtic FC and since then has established himself as a regular for the German club.



The versatile defender has grown from strength to strength with his top performances, attracting interest from other European clubs including Real Madrid and West Ham United.



Chelsea have also joined the chase for the signature of the former Manchester City youth player.

Frimpong has been impressive for Leverkusen since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign after scoring five times and providing three assists in 21 matches in all competitions.



His staggering numbers earned him a place in the Netherlands' final squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the Oranjes were eliminated in the quarter-finals with Frimpong not making an appearance.



Man United boss Erik ten Hag has been keen on adding another right-back to his squad, and for good reason and his topmost priority is the Netherlands-born Ghanaian.