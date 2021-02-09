Bayern, Dortmund and Leipzig target Ghanaian Brian Brobbey

Ghana international Brian Brobbey

Netherlands-born Ghanaian Brian Brobbey has been targeted by German giants after it was made known that he will leave Ajax at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich, Dortmund, and RB Leipzig have all expressed interest in signing the highly-rated attacker.



The 19-year-old refused to extend his stay with the Dutch giants despite talks of handing him a new deal.



Brobbey has been a part of the first team this season, making his debut in the 5-2 victory over Fortuna Sittard. A game he netted his debut goal in.



The young forward has made six appearances and scored twice so far.

"We think it is too bad [that he’s leaving] and have done everything to keep him at Ajax longer. He has chosen to play football elsewhere after the summer," said Director of Football Affairs Marc Overmars.



"It’s difficult for me to accept, but it's his decision. Brian is still under contract with us for a few months if we need him the trainers will call on him," he added.



The three clubs will battle it out for the signature of the Brobbey in the summer.