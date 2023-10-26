Bayern Munich and Chelsea eye Ghanaian teen Fatawu Ganiyu

Ganiyu raised eyebrows with his magnificent performances at the UEFA Youth Championship

European giants, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are interested in Ghanaian teen sensation, Fatawu Ganiyu, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 16-year-old is also on the radar of Austrian heavyweights Red Bull Salzburg and could seal a move to Europe in the winter transfer window.



The Ghana U17 midfielder is expected to travel to Europe in November and has been scheduled to watch a UEFA Champions League game involving French outfit RC Lens.



Ganiyu raised eyebrows with his magnificent performances at the UEFA Youth Championship held in Serbia earlier this year.

The teenager excelled as Ghana won the competition after beating Serbia, Switzerland and Spain.



The youngster is currently signed to Louis Bell, Fa Sport, handled by fast-rising agency Koppan Sports.