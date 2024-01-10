Sports

Bayern Munich bid for 16-year-old Ghanaian Jonah Kusi-Asare

Jonah Kusi Asare Dsads.jfif Striker, Jonah Kusi-Asare

Wed, 10 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Swedish football club, AIK Solna have rejected a bid from German football giants, Bayern Munich for their rising star of Ghanaian roots, Jonah Kusi-Asare.

The German powerhouse were actively engaged in negotiations to secure the services of the 16-year-old striker who has captured attention with his performances for AIK Solna.

Bayern Munich faced an initial setback as their €4 million offer was rejected by Swedish club AIK Solna. According to transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano, the club is reportedly holding out for a €6 million fee to finalize the deal.

Despite Bayern Munich's substantial bid, AIK Solna remains firm on their valuation for the talented striker.

A report by Fußball.news indicates that Bayern Munich has not only expressed interest but has taken significant steps to bring Kusi-Asare to their ranks.

However, the proposed fee has not met AIK Solna's expectations, leading to a standstill in negotiations.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
